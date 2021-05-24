More alcohol related arrests

Three women drinking alcohol at Navutulevu Village were part of the twenty people arrested last night for failing to comply with orders in the Western and Southern Divisions.

Two men were also arrested for the same offence at Colo-I-Suva.

Thirteen people were arrested in the Western Division which included six juveniles aged between 15 to 17 years of age.

Six were arrested for playing touch rugby at the Golf course road in Lautoka while seven were arrested for drinking liquor at Vatukarasa Village in Sigatoka.

Five of these juveniles were arrested for playing touch rugby in Lautoka.

Of the seven arrests in the Southern Division, 5 arrests were for social gatherings and two were found loitering during curfew hours.

The Fiji Police is calling on all parents to supervise their children and see that they adhere to all COVID-19 safety protocols.