More alcohol related arrests recorded

The breach of curfew orders and health restrictions in place remains a major concern for the Fiji Police Force.

Twenty-nine people were arrested over the last 24-hours of which 15 were recorded in the Southern Division, nine from the Western Division, four in the Eastern Division and one in the Central Division.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Risuate Tudravu, says three men in their 20’s were found drinking liquor at the Valelevu area while six men were also arrested for a similar case in Nabua.

Five cases of intoxication were also recorded in Raiwaqa.

A 28-year-old woman was also found loitering in Mead Road, Nabua.

Of the cases recorded in the Western Division, three were arrested whilst returning from a grog session at Kashmir in Lautoka and four men were found drinking liquor at the Sigatoka area.

A 35-year-old man was arrested in Vatukoula for driving without a Pass during curfew hours.

The Eastern Division recorded four cases including two men who were both found loitering around the Wainibuku cemetery area while two others were found driving a vehicle without a pass during curfew hours.