More active cases on Malolo Island

The Ministry of Health have determined that there are now 17 active cases on Malolo Island, including the two announced yesterday, with more expected.

Upon investigations, the Ministry found that more than 20 people had recently engaged in unauthorized travel from Viti Levu to Malolo Island.

Fiji also recorded 255 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24 hour period that ended at 8am yesterday.

138 cases are from the Western Division and 117 cases are from the Central Division.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says a medical team from Lautoka have travelled to Malolo Island to assist the onsite medical team with the necessary response, including isolation of cases, contact tracing, and quarantine of contacts.

As of August 20th, the national seven day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths per day is eight.

The seven-day rolling average for COVID-19 deaths per day in the Central Division is three and in the Western Division is five.

Six more people have died from COVID-19 for the period of 22nd – 24th August.

Three deaths were reported from the Central Division and three deaths were reported from the Western Division.

Five of the deceased were not vaccinated at all while one had received his first dose.

The first COVID-19 death to report is a 47-year-old man from Naitasiri who died at home.

The second COVID-19 death to report is a 74-year-old man from Ba.

The third COVID-19 death to report is an 80-year-old man from Sigatoka who died at home.

The fourth COVID-19 death to report is an 80-year-old man from Suva.

He presented to the CWM Hospital in severe respiratory distress.

He died seven days after admission.

The fifth COVID-19 death to report is an 85-year-old man from Tailevu who died at home.

The sixth COVID-19 death to report is a 65-year-old woman from Ba who died at home.

There have been five more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients.

However, these deaths have been classified as non-COVID deaths by their doctors.

Doctors have determined that their deaths were caused by serious pre-existing medical conditions and not COVID-19.

With today’s newly reported deaths, there have now been 459 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 457 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

We also have recorded 271 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.

There are currently 19,107 active cases.

Of this 9,717 active cases are in the Central Division, 9,254 active cases in the Western Division, one active case in the Northern Division (Nabouwalu) and 135 active cases in the Eastern Division (all in Kadavu).

There have been 44,675 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

We have recorded a total of 44,745 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 24,908 recoveries.

