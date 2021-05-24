Home

Monitoring heightened in Navua as COVID cases surpass 50

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
July 22, 2021 4:50 pm

In light of the increasing number of COVID 19 cases within the Serua Namosi sub-division, monitoring of movement in Navua will be heightened from today.

This is to ensure that Navua does not become another red zone as more than 50 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded between Wainadoi and Naboutini village in the last couple of weeks.

Non-adherence to the safety measures is more visible in Navua as people continue to flock into the town daily defying the restrictions in place.

District Advisory Councillor, Kamal Narayan says they have noticed people gathering in large numbers sharing cigarettes in Navua town.

“It is so disheartening to see that people in our community are not taking COVID seriously. Knowing that COVID-19 is a potentially deadly infectious disease yet we see the community not failing to follow MOH safety protocols, no mask, failing to observe social distancing, group grog sessions”.

With an increasing number of daily cases, Fijians are once again urged to adhere to the safety measures.

Civil servants including staff from the provincial administrator’s office, police and military will be out and about in
Navua to ensure that Fijians adhere to the safety measures.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

