Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Moment of joy onboard MV Veivueti|PM and cabinet meet health officials|All inclusive support as Vuvale partner|$4.3m paid out so far in grocery assistance|Affected Fijians line up to cashout assistance|Fiji Navy continues to support COVID fight|Surgeries have been put on hold: FCS|Three juveniles arrested for alleged robbery|Three supermarkets shut down|Take care of children's mental health: Akbar|Lockdown a possibility, so better to be always ready: Doctor Fong|Makoi woman tests positive for COVID-19|No link in latest COVID-19 case|Confusion over who allowed movement|Future lockdowns will be targeted: Dr Fong|Diligence crucial to combatting COVID|Vaccine in stock has longer expiry date|Risk of transmission in Lautoka managed|Fiji is doing well to handle second wave, says Vuvale partner|$1.9m COVID-19 lockdown relief paid|ADF provides $75k to RFMF|Hoteliers not banking on profit|ATMs are being cleaned: Banks boss|Community screening not limited to any areas|Food demand high in Lautoka|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Moment of joy onboard MV Veivueti

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
May 11, 2021 3:36 pm
[Source: Supplied]

With Viti Levu battling the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, there has been a heart-touching moment on board the government medical vessel, MV Veivueti.

The Fiji Emergency Medical Assistance Team doctors on board the vessel, have undertaken a first emergency caesarean section.

This is a moment of joy for the health workers who have been at the forefront of our COVID-19 containment efforts.

Article continues after advertisement

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says the delivery team included a retired midwife, who has come forward to help Fiji ride out the crisis.

The Health Ministry says maternity care is being undertaken in the FEMAT Hospital while deliveries will be done onboard the MV Veivueti.

Further care of sick mothers and babies will be in the new Ba Hospital.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says, the FEMAT field hospital takes the strain off Lautoka Hospital, which is now designated for the care of COVID patients.

He adds the field hospital treats the cases the hospitals would normally expect to treat such as acute cases, accidents, childbirth, and other non-elective surgeries.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.