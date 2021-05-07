Moment of joy onboard MV Veivueti

With Viti Levu battling the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, there has been a heart-touching moment on board the government medical vessel, MV Veivueti.

The Fiji Emergency Medical Assistance Team doctors on board the vessel, have undertaken a first emergency caesarean section.

This is a moment of joy for the health workers who have been at the forefront of our COVID-19 containment efforts.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says the delivery team included a retired midwife, who has come forward to help Fiji ride out the crisis.

The Health Ministry says maternity care is being undertaken in the FEMAT Hospital while deliveries will be done onboard the MV Veivueti.

Further care of sick mothers and babies will be in the new Ba Hospital.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says, the FEMAT field hospital takes the strain off Lautoka Hospital, which is now designated for the care of COVID patients.

He adds the field hospital treats the cases the hospitals would normally expect to treat such as acute cases, accidents, childbirth, and other non-elective surgeries.