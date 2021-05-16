MOH working on weather challenge

The Health Ministry is trying to battle weather elements in the Central Division, as screening and swabs continue in the Suva-Nausori corridor.

This comes as the MOH teams had to stand down last night due to heavy rain in Suva.

A heavy rain warning is in place for parts of Fiji, and some places like Waidamudamu at 10miles, have been experiencing flooding due to the heavy rain last night.

Health Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong, has told FBC News this morning that the wet weather is a challenge.

He says they are working on sorting this.

We have also been informed that this weather will continue for a few days, but health workers along with police and military are working to ensure they cover the areas required.