MOH to seek booster doses if need arises

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
September 4, 2021 7:30 am

The Health Ministry is monitoring the efficacy of the two doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Chief Medical Advisor, Dr Jemesa Tudravu says this will enable them to look for a backup if the need arises and if the pandemic continues over the next six to 12 months.

Dr Tudravu says this analysis is vital to keep every Fijian safe, especially the vulnerable group.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are looking at how long the effectiveness of the vaccines last and whether we will need a booster dose if a pandemic continues.”

Dr Tudravu says there are 50 other vaccines that are currently on clinical trials with different modes of delivery.

Some Astrazeneca vaccines currently on trial will be delivered via nasal spray instead of injection.

Dr Tudravu says the Ministry is also working with WHO for future waves of COVID-19, and vaccines needed to protect Fijians.

He says the outbreak will guide their way through in case there are possible new variants in the future.

