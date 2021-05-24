Home

MoH to conduct surveillance for maritime communities

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
September 28, 2021 12:30 pm

The Ministry of Health is putting together plans to surveil maritime communities and islands close to islands that are reporting cases of COVID-19.

As part of this program, surveillance done on the Yadua and Yageta islands, based on proximity and potential for travel with islands in Yasawa, generated a total of 104 samples all of which were negative.

Similar surveillance in Yaqeta generated 78 random swabs which have all been reported as negative.

While in Vatulele, a total of 57 negative swabs have been reported.

The Ministry says this program will continue to be conducted by the divisional health teams and extend to other maritime islands in the Eastern, Western, and Northern divisions.

 

 

