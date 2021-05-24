MOH teams to conduct vaccination and screening in Naitasiri 

Medical teams will be visiting communities in Naitasiri from today to conduct mobile vaccination and screening.

The Health Ministry says teams will carry out vaccination drives for both the first and second COVID-19 doses.

Residents in the area are to use this opportunity to receive their jab.

The effort is part of the Ministry’s response to slow the transmission of COVID-19 and reduce the risk of severe illness in the high-risk population.

Fijians are to cooperate and support this exercise.