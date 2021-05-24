MoH team implementing mitigation phase on Beqa Island

A team of medical workers backed up by other civil servants have been sent to Beqa to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

They will be conducting surveillance and implementing necessary COVID safe procedures.

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says more than 50 cases of COVID-19 have so far been recorded on the island.

“Initially their focus was on the village of Dakuni based in Dakuibeqa and providing screening and surveillance for all the villagers in Beqa. One of the things that they initially faced was some hesitation with vaccination. Certainly with the teams that are there, the discussions that were being made and advocacy.”

He says the team which includes two doctors from the CWM hospital and other civil servants from outside the Wainadoi border are keeping a close watch on cases that could develop severe symptoms.

“We had a person that was quite unwell and had to be evacuated. Apart from that, all the others that have been sick have been isolated. They have carried out all the normal COVID safe procedures that we have in place.”

Dakuni and Dakuibeqa villagers are taking things seriously to protect their loved ones.

The Ministry of Health is working with village elders to contain the spread of the virus and movement restriction is also in place for the whole island.