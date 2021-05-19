MOH shuts down RB Patel supermarket in Suva

The RB Patel Supermarket in central Suva is now shut down upon the directive of the health officials.

RB Patel General Manager Operations, Jignesh Chauhan, says they were informed by the Ministry of Health to close its doors this morning.

He says they have been told this is related to current COVID-19 cases and they are waiting for more information from MOH.

Chauhan says the Health Ministry has told them the branch, which is opposite the Suva Market, will be closed for at least 48 hours for decontamination purposes.