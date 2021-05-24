MoH reorganizes PPE distribution

The Ministry of Health has reorganized its Personal Protective Equipment distribution program.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says this is to ensure that the large stocks of PPE that they have, are readily available for the frontline health workers, especially for those who work in critical care units and emergency departments.

Doctor Fong says by ensuring that their health care workers are vaccinated well trained in PPE use and are diligent in helping each other to maintain PPE discipline in the workplace, they will be able to maintain their health care workers in our facilities.

This as the Ministry has lost two workers due to COVID-19.

“The potential strength of our PPE practice was clearly demonstrated in Lautoka Hospital when during the closure of the Hospital none of the staff who were actually manning the COVID wards turned positive because of their high level of PPE usage”.

Doctor Fong stresses that to date nobody who is fully vaccinated has died in Fiji and this is the best protection they can provide to their colleagues.