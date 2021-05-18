MOH releases new areas of interest

The Health Ministry has released areas of interest that a recent COVID-19 case visited in the Pacific Harbour and Navua areas.

The Ministry’s response teams have already identified some people who may have come into close contact with the case at these venues.

The patient, a former border quarantine passenger who arrived from Papua New Guinea in Nadi on Friday, April 9th, had three negative pre-departure tests before leaving PNG.

He was tested negative twice while in the Tanoa Hotel border quarantine, before being discharged on April 23rd.

He was re-swabbed in Navua as part of the Health Ministry’s investigations into the quarantine breaches at the Tanoa facility and has subsequently tested positive. He is in quarantine as of Thursday.

The areas of interest are Max Value, Vinod Patel and Jacks of Fiji Navua which the patient visited on Monday 26th and Tuesday 27th April between 11am and 12pm.

On Tuesday between the same hours the patient visited the Hot Bread Kitchen in Navua, from 12pm to 2pm he visited Grace Road Service Station in Nakaulevu, Kundan Singh in Pacific Harbour and Rajeev Service Station.

The Health Ministry is requesting Fijians who may have been present at any of these locations on the dates and times given above and have not been contacted by the response team from the Ministry, to remain in their homes and call 158.