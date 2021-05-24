MoH records three deaths, 127 new COVID infections

The Ministry of Health has recorded three new COVID-19 deaths between 10th and 12th September.

Two deaths are from the Central Division and one death is from the West.

A 60-year-old woman from Waya Island died at the Lautoka Hospital five days after admission.

An 81-year-old woman from Tailevu died at home.

The third deceased is an 80-year-old from Navua who also died at home.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says there has been one more death of a COVID-19 positive patient however, this death has been classified as non-COVID.

There have now been 538 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 536 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

The Ministry recorded 127 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24-hour period that ended at 8am today.

83 cases are from the Western Division, 36 cases from the Central Division and eight cases are from the Eastern Division.

Kadavu recorded eight new cases in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of cases on the island to 473.

Nine patients are admitted at Vunisea hospital; four are COVID positive and currently in stable condition, and five are negative for COVID-19.

Doctor Fong says movement restrictions and targeted village lockdowns for Tawava village and the villages in Yawe tikina remain in force.

No new cases have been reported for Malolo island in the last 24 hours.

Movement restrictions remain in force for all villages on the island.

The villages of Gunu and Nasoqo on Naviti island have recorded 39 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 146.

Three positive cases have recovered leaving a total of 142 active cases under surveillance by the health team.

Testing on Waya island revealed 22 new cases in the last 24 hours, and these patients are now under home isolation in their villages.

The island is also under strict movement restrictions.

Nacula village and Naisisili village on Nacula island have recorded 21 cases in the last 24 hours.

The positive cases are now under isolation in their respective villages and monitored daily by the health team from Nacula health centre.

Strict movement restriction is now in place for the whole island.

