MOH records more COVID infections from maritime areas

The Ministry of Health continues to record more COVID cases from the maritime islands.

Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says in the last 24 hours – 51 cases were recorded from the villages of Nacula, Bukama, Dalomo, Teci, and Yasawa-i-Rara on Nacula and Yasawa Island.

This brings the total number of cases in the area to 80.

Residents are now in isolation.

Movement restriction remains in place for the island.

Doctor Fong says five new cases have also been reported on Naviti Island.

Of the 178 cases on the island, 90 individuals have recovered while 88 remain active.

No new cases were recorded on Waya Island.

25 cases remain active and are under home isolation in their villages with a daily assessment conducted by the Yalobi nursing station health team.

18 new cases were recorded in Dakuibeqa village on Beqa Island as well.

This brings the total number of cases to 180.

Four new COVID infections were recorded on Kadavu in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 530.

11 patients are currently admitted at Vunisea hospital, of which six are COVID positive and currently in stable condition

No new cases were reported from Malolo Island.