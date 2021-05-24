Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
MoH records 131 new infections, one death|26 percent of Year 13 students fully vaccinated|Government assures support to COVID-19 affected islands|COVID safe protocols to remain a way of life|COVID-19 numbers drop in Kadavu|Families in Yasawa to be assisted today|MoH records three deaths, 127 new COVID infections|Government assistance continues despite criticism|Health team to leave for Beqa|Moderna vaccine available for high-risk people in Vanua Levu|Obtaining reliable swab result is critical: Dr Fong|Residents excited about borders opening|Three more recoveries in Labasa|Health Ministry prepares for border opening|Students to get vaccinated soon: PM|Kadavu and Naviti enter mitigation phase|COVID-19 cases on Beqa Island increase to 48|Over 15,000 Fijians not vaccinated|1.8 percent needed for opening of Viti Levu borders|West records 90 new COVID infections|More public health infringement notices issued|Pfizer vaccine expected this month|COVID-19 cases drop in NZ|Village meetings given green light to resume|Claims that I betrayed voters is cheap politics: Bulitavu|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

MoH records 131 new infections, one death

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 14, 2021 8:41 pm
70 patients are admitted at CWM hospital, St Giles, and Makoi.

The Ministry of Health has recorded 131 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24 hour period that ended at 8am today.

63 cases are from the Western Division, 66 cases are from the Central Division and two cases are from the Eastern Division.

There have been 104 new recoveries, which means that there are now 12,951 active cases.

Article continues after advertisement

1,480 active cases are in the Central Division, 11,164 active cases in the Western Division, two active cases in the Northern Division (Macuata) and 305 active cases in the Eastern Division (all in Kadavu).

There is one new COVID-19 death to report today, a 63-year-old man from Navua.

There have now been 539 deaths due to COVID-19 , with 537 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says that due to the time required by clinical teams to investigate, classify and report deaths, a 4-day interval is given to calculate the seven-day rolling average of deaths, based on date of death, in order to help ensure the data collected is complete before the average is reported.

As of September 9th, the national seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths per day is two.

Doctor Fong says there are currently 110 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital.

35 patients are admitted at the Lautoka Hospital, five patients are admitted at the FEMAT field hospital, and 70 admitted at CWM hospital, St Giles, and Makoi.

Eight patients are considered to be in severe condition, and three are in critical condition.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.