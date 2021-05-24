MoH records 131 new infections, one death

The Ministry of Health has recorded 131 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24 hour period that ended at 8am today.

63 cases are from the Western Division, 66 cases are from the Central Division and two cases are from the Eastern Division.

There have been 104 new recoveries, which means that there are now 12,951 active cases.

Article continues after advertisement

1,480 active cases are in the Central Division, 11,164 active cases in the Western Division, two active cases in the Northern Division (Macuata) and 305 active cases in the Eastern Division (all in Kadavu).

There is one new COVID-19 death to report today, a 63-year-old man from Navua.

There have now been 539 deaths due to COVID-19 , with 537 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says that due to the time required by clinical teams to investigate, classify and report deaths, a 4-day interval is given to calculate the seven-day rolling average of deaths, based on date of death, in order to help ensure the data collected is complete before the average is reported.

As of September 9th, the national seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths per day is two.

Doctor Fong says there are currently 110 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital.

35 patients are admitted at the Lautoka Hospital, five patients are admitted at the FEMAT field hospital, and 70 admitted at CWM hospital, St Giles, and Makoi.

Eight patients are considered to be in severe condition, and three are in critical condition.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard