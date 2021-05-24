MoH records 13 new infections in the Nacula Medical area

The Health Ministry recorded 13 new COVID-19 infections in the Nacula Medical area.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says these cases were among the 22 infections reported in the last 24 hours.

Of the 168 cases in the medical area, 50 have recovered, and 118 remain active.

Four new cases were also recorded in Kadavu bringing the total number of cases on the island to 586.

The PS says 556 cases on the island have recovered and the remaining 30 are under daily monitoring by the health team.

Risk assessment revealed that six active cases are in the high-risk category.

Four patients are currently admitted at Vunisea hospital, of which two are COVID positive and currently in stable condition and two are negative for COVID-19.

There has been one new COVID-19 death from the Central Division.

It is a 58-year-old man from Suva who died at home.

He was not vaccinated.

There have been 10 more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients.

However, these deaths have been classified as non-COVID deaths by their doctors.

The doctors have determined that these deaths were caused by a serious pre-existing medical condition and not COVID-19.

There have now been 634 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 632 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

3,941 Fijians have recovered since the last update, which means there are now 8,898 active cases.

There have been 51,154 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

Fiji has recorded a total of 51,224 infections since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 41,189 recoveries.

593,442 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 462,441 have received their second doses as of 3rd October.

This means 96% of adults have received at least one dose, and 74.8% are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard