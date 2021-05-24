MOH receives medical equipment donation from WHO

Medical equipment and supplies worth $439,000 have been donated to the Ministry of Health by the World Health Organization.

The donation that includes 75 oxygen concentrators and accessories, 1000 pulse oximeters, 100,000 gowns, and 100,000 N95 masks from WHO’s Regional emergency stockpile will be used in the government’s fight against COVID-19.

While officially receiving the donation at the IMT warehouse in Raiwaqa, Minister for Health, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says these supplies were delivered at the request of the Ministry of Health and will be used to treat COVID-19 patients while ensuring the safety of front-line medical staff.

“We need to look beyond the current outbreak and these equipment provide an opportunity for our nursing stations and far-flung hospitals and health centres to have access to these equipment instead of waiting for oxygen cylinders to be delivered, they have oxygen readily available apart from the PPE.”



[Photo: Supplied]

While commending the work done by front-liners, WHO’s acting Representative to the South Pacific, Dr Akeem Ali says the equipment will be valuable in the current situation.

“And Iam glad that WHO with support from partners and donors, has been able to support the work in Fiji so far. Its important that we not only respond, its also important that we look into the furutre and be prepared.”

The Ministry of Health is also in discussion with WHO about bringing in an oxygen plant which is expected to arrive in the next month or two and will be placed at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.



[Photo: Supplied]

