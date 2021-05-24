Home

MOH re-visits quarantine protocols

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 27, 2021 4:35 pm

The Ministry of Health is working to strengthen measures in Fiji’s quarantine processes as it prepares for the future.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says sooner or later, the future will include some degree of international travel.

Doctor Fong adds they are currently re-visiting their COVID safe protocols in the West to minimize any oversight that may lead to potential breaches in the future.

“This is to mitigate the risk of breaches and I think more importantly what we are working on is that if there is a breach, we need to make sure that the people involved are actually sequestered of or they are put into quarantine.”

Following a meeting with the Permanent Secretary for Health, Nadi International Airport Manager, Joe Grey says the Airport staff are working closely with the relevant authorities to prepare for when borders will open.

“So we are working closely with the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Health for that matter to ensure that when our borders open that we will heighten our measures on protection and safety on COVID.”

The Health Ministry says other variants of the coronavirus may become troubling for Fiji in the future and the realigning of measures will strengthen the quarantine processes to avoid going back to square one.

