MOH prioritizes contact tracing for COVID-19

The Ministry of Health has prioritized the tracing of persons that would have been in close contact with the flight attendant who’s been confirmed as Fiji’s first coronavirus case.

Head of Health Protection Dr. Aalisha Sahukhan says they’ve had multiple queries from people who say they may have come into contact with the patient, however only those who have had close contact are at risk.

“So a close contact is somebody who’s spent about 15mins or more face to face with this person during the infectious period or someone who spent two hours within or in a close confined space, this could include a Doctors Surgery or something similar.”

Dr. Sahukhan confirms authorities have narrowed down the transmission period for when the patient would have been most infectious.

“And we’ve also ascertained that the period that this person was infectious was from Monday this week, so Monday the 16th, he started having symptoms on Tuesday which is the 17th, so during this period, Monday to Tuesday, Tuesday evening is when he was admitted and isolated so that’s when the period when we have got him in an isolation unit and he’s stopped transmitting. So we’re tracing people he may have come into contact with on Monday and Tuesday of this week.”

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Jemesa Tudravu has reminded the public to be mindful of patient confidentially.

24 hours since the confirmation of the coronavirus case, the patient’s identity and subsequent vilification has been rife on social media.

Dr. Tudravu stressed that privacy is important and people need to respect the patient’s confidentiality.

