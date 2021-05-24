MOH preparing for easing of restrictions in the Northern Division

The Ministry of Health has remodeled the health service provision in preparation for easing of restrictions in the Northern Division.

The easing of travel restrictions is needed to facilitate social and economic livelihood especially given that too many people have been stuck away from their homes since April this year.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says even with the precautions that have been put in place with this relaxation of the re-entry protocols, the Ministry do expect cases to occur in the community of the Northern Division with the movement of people from Viti Levu.

Dr Fong says this has been done to strengthen quarantine capacity.

The Ministry of Health will be normalizing movement between Viti Levu and Vanua Levu once the second dose vaccine coverage in Vanua Levu is at an overall 80 percent of adults.

The current coverage rates for the North are 91% for dose one and 70.4% for dose two.

Registration and pass issuance process is needed to facilitate the Ministry’s ability to maintain oversight over both home and facility-based quarantine.

Doctor Fong says each traveler will be provided with the rules relating to quarantine and punitive measures will be applied if there is a verified breach in any of the quarantine conditions.

He adds community surveillance through test , trace and track protocols is being escalated to help them identify and contain any outbreak early.

The Permanent Secretary says registration and line listing of vulnerable persons especially in poorly vaccinated areas has been done.

Doctor Fong adds clinical care protocols for severe disease has been reviewed and strengthened.

The Ministry’s communication team together with the multi-agency community engagement team are working with community leaders to identify and strengthen mechanisms that will facilitate the monitoring of vulnerable persons and persons with COVID like symptoms and help encourage them towards timely engagement of health care services so that medical teams have a greater opportunity to provide timely treatment.