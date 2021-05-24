Home

MOH monitoring unvaccinated red zones

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 31, 2021 6:00 am
Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong in Labasa

The Ministry of Health will be closely monitoring areas with the lowest vaccination numbers to prevent deaths and severe illnesses.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says un-vaccinated Fijians are the most vulnerable right now.

He says they will redirect resources and manpower to these unvaxed populations if and when the need arises.

“Right now, all the red zones, all the various villagers with the red mark – that will become our area we will have to keep a watch on. There will be a lot of resources given to so few because what we have to do is to try to present death and sever disease (illness) on the few that are unvaccinated.”

According to Dr Fong, the resurgence of COVID positive cases is happening at a time when Fiji’s population is heavily vaccinated.

Fully vaccinated Fijians will not be severely affected putting less strain on health services.

“When you look at the amount of transmission that’s happening here, and the fact that we don’t have much pressure on our health system at the moment, the initial indication is that the widespread vaccination is working. The vaccine may be less effective in getting the infection, but it still protects you from severe disease and death.”

The Permanent Secretary also highlighted that the Labasa Hopsital has a good supply of ventilators in reserve should admissions surge.

