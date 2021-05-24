Home

MOH identifies areas of interests

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
June 21, 2021 12:36 pm
CWM hospital

Fiji is experiencing a sporadic transmission with cases occurring at different intervals across the main island, Viti Levu.

Fiji has seen a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases in the last week with cases reaching more than 100 almost on a daily basis.

Certain places have been identified by the Ministry of health and medical services as areas of interest and where majority of the cases are coming from.

These are Qauia, Lami, Waila in Nausori, Raiwaqa, Navy Base, CWMH, Navosai, Nawajikuma, Nawaka, Nadi and Kinoya.

Communities within close proximity to these places of residence are also warned of the severity of the transmission in these areas.

