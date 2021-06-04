Home

MOH has enough capabilities says Dr. Tudravu

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 10, 2021 12:45 pm

Ministry of Health Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Jemesa Tudravu, confirms the health system still has enough capabilities to counter COVID-19.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s program “Domonivanua” last night, Dr. Tudravu says they are exploring ways to better care for active individuals.

He says with limited beds in hospitals, the Ministry has identified patients that need to be admitted while others are provided care either at home or in isolation facilities.

Dr. Tudravu says patients under home isolations are under strict monitoring and teams from the Ministry are making constant rounds to check on their status.

The Chief Medical Advisor also confirms that apart from limited hospital beds, there are enough resources to allow for the Ministry of Health to detect and care for COVID patients.

The majority of current active cases are from the Lami-Nausori containment area.

