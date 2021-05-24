Home

MOH expects more cases out of Kadavu

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 25, 2021 12:30 pm

The Ministry of Health is working to send another boatload of medical personnel to provide public health and clinical response to work on the problem being faced in Kadavu.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says they are expecting more cases of COVID-19 in Kadavu and their teams will be working to mitigate this issue on the island.

Dr Fong confirms that together with their containment efforts there will also be a strong mitigation component within their work plan.

“Our problem in Kadavu is that the first time we knew of a case in Kadavu, was when someone had passed away, which means that the person would have had the disease for at least two weeks. It also means that we expect the positivity rate in Kadavu to be very very high.”

Dr Fong adds that the Health Ministry continues to work with authorities regarding travel without proper authorization that led to cases in Kadavu and more recently two new COVID-19 in Malolo Island.

“I have told everybody that we cannot rest or be complacent, neither should we boast that we have gotten over the bad phase.”

The Health Ministry is repeating its call to all village leaders and elders to support current efforts to protect maritime islands and to immediately report any suspicious movements into their communities.

