MoH establishes quarantine corridors

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
September 17, 2021 10:15 pm

The Ministry of Health says with the opening of all borders in Viti Levu, it considers the local repatriation of citizens to their homes as an important part of the COVID-19 operations.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says hence, they have established quarantine corridors to facilitate the safe local repatriation of our citizens.

Doctor Fong adds to date, none of the repatriations that have gone through their quarantine corridor has resulted in viral spread into the community.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the current outbreaks in a number of the maritime communities have been caused by individuals undertaking unauthorized travel that have bypassed our COVID safe protocols.

Therefore, the PS says over the coming weeks, they will increase their capability to facilitate repatriation by the creation of safe and secure quarantine corridors that will mitigate the infection risks associated with unregulated travel.

He says community support towards these quarantine corridor protocols will greatly assist in ensuring that the risk of unregulated travel into communities unaffected by the virus to date remains minimal.

Doctor Fong highlights with the additional capability, they hope to improve on the current rate of local repatriation without compromising the safety and health status of the destination communities.

For those wishing to sell produce along with Queens and Kings, Doctor Fong says they expect vendors and travelers to be fully vaccinated, wear masks appropriately at all times, and practice hand hygiene.

He says the exchange of goods and money needs to follow protocols provided by the Ministry of Health.

Soon, the Ministry will publish the vaccination rates of all areas along the King and Queen’s highways and other major routes so that travelers know which areas are safest to stop to take a rest.

