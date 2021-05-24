Home

MoH COVID response focus shifts to Bua

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
October 30, 2021 10:15 am

The Ministry of Health will be providing additional resources to Nabouwalu Hospital to prepare for the possible escalation of COVID-19 cases and adverse events.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says their current vaccine coverage data indicates this need to provide more resources to the hospital.

Doctor James adds the second dose vaccination coverage for the Bua subdivision remains a concern based on the MOH vaccination coverage data.

Doctor Fong says the Whole-of-Government Community Engagement initiative will be escalated in the North with particular attention made to the Bua Subdivision.

He adds this will include a reduction of the COVID-19 vaccine dose interval to six weeks.

Doctor Fong is hopeful and is looking forward to the engagement of all community leaders to facilitate this exercise.

The Ministry will also look at a key strategy in remodelling the health service provision to ensure community surveillance through test, trace, and track protocols are being escalated to help them identify and contain any outbreak early.

This also includes registration and line listing of vulnerable persons, especially in poorly vaccinated areas.

The Ministry will also prepare for the monitoring of positive cases and vulnerable persons to ensure better access to appropriate care plans are made.

 

