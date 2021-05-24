MoH continues testing and swabbing

A total of 3,795 individuals were screened and 1,068 swabbed at the Ministry of Health’ stationary screening clinics in the last 24 hours.

This brings the Ministry’s cumulative total to 322,714 individuals screened and 55,408 swabbed to date.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says their mobile screening teams screened a total of 207 individuals and swabbed 290 in the last 24 hours.

This brings our cumulative total to 716,965 individuals screened and 61,756 swabbed by the Ministry’s mobile teams to date.

A total of 225,366 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April, with 268,227 tested since testing began in March last year.

Doctor Fong says 4407 tests have been reported for July 16th.

Testing number data for one laboratory is still pending for July 15th.

He adds based on available testing numbers, the national seven-day daily test average is 3860 tests per day or 4.4 tests per 1,000 population.

The national seven-day average daily test positivity is 24% and continues on an upward trend.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard