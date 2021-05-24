MoH considers vaccinating children

The Ministry of Health is considering the possibility of vaccinating school children between the ages of 12 and 17 as part of its plan on the safe resumption of classes.

Chief Medical Advisor, Doctor Jemesa Tudravu told the 125th Fiji Principals Virtual Conference yesterday, that they’ve had discussion on the issue and are working hard towards it.

Doctor Tudrau says they are also looking at current developments in terms of safety of vaccines for those less than 12-years-old.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our ideal plan is to protect everybody, vaccinate everybody because everybody can hold the virus, everybody can carry the virus. If we protect everybody then our chances in spreading the disease amongst us would be minimum”.



Chief Medical Advisor, Doctor Jemesa Tudravu

The Pfizer vaccine is being used by most country for children who are 12 to 17 years old.

Currently, only the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines are available in Fiji.