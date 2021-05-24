Home

MoH considers reintroducing restrictions

Praneeta Prakash
December 28, 2021 7:00 pm
Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong at Albert Park

The Ministry of Health is considering reintroducing some base measures to curb the increasing number of COVID-19 infections.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says positive cases are increasing in all divisions and they believe these cases will escalate further.

He says discussions are expected to begin soon on reintroducing certain COVID-19 measures which were earlier relaxed.



“We are at the point now where we can start some base measures that is to reintroduce the restriction on gathering, looking at capacity in buildings and looking at more stringent masking’s where just say if you are out of the house just mask up. The curfew hours will come back so some of those basic measures will need to bring in.”

The Ministry has no plans to close borders at this stage, and if any such decision will be made, the pros and cons will be weighed first.

“The evidence seems to suggest that the other more stringent measures like lockdown and closure of borders based on the transmissibility of delta and omicron that is coming, it doesn’t look like it will work at all, and if anything it will just have the negative effect of the socio-economic impact without any actual impact on decreasing the number of cases”.

Doctor Fong says unlike in the past, this time around the Ministry will put in a timeline to allow the people to prepare themselves.

