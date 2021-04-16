MOH conducting spot checks on Nadi businesses

The new COVID-19 implementations can be noticed around Namaka, Nadi.

Yesterday a few supermarkets were not adhering to some of the restrictions however this morning all of this has changed.

A few businesses have set up registration for people entering their shops.

This is especially for people who do not have the CareFiji app.

The Ministry of Health teams are also doing spot checks on these businesses.

Temperature checks are also being done and the use of hand sanitizers is more evident in public areas.