MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests

The Ministry of Health has noted that it is difficult to increase the vaccination coverage for the last 10% of Fiji’s adult population.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says despite the increased risk of severe outcomes in this group, they still have not come forward to get their COVID-19 shots.

Doctor Fog says while they will continue to do their part to promote and deploy vaccines, they need community support to sustain the impact of their efforts especially to the vulnerable within this 10%.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds it is a grave concern that the Ministry continues to receive requests for vaccine exemption from persons with medical comorbidities, especially non-communicable diseases.

The PS stresses the medical condition of this group is an indication for vaccination, and granting the exemption is not an option for any qualified medical person.

Doctor Fong adds while Fiji has reported that fully vaccinated people have died during this third wave, deaths in unvaccinated people among the vaccine eligible population are occurring at massive 17 times the rate of the vaccinated.

He says this confirms what Fiji already knows from other countries, which is that vaccination reduces the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.

Doctor Fong says the fact Fijians especially those who are at high risk of severe disease and death are still not vaccinated remains a serious concern.

The booster dose program began at the end of last November.

As of January end, 78,806 individuals have received booster doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

For February, a further 175,558 have become eligible for booster doses.