COVID-19
MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
November 30, 2021 3:15 am
Doctor James Fong

The Ministry of Health is waiting for further tests to be confirmed from travel partner countries regarding the Omicron coronavirus variant before they decide on further moves.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says the decision made so far is based on what the Ministry knows.

Doctor Fong says most of the preemptive actions have been taken by bigger countries that will filter people coming into the country.

“Again we need to be careful that if a country has registered one variant virus but they have registered it in a safe place such as under quarantine conditions and not in the community then we need to take a different approach.”

The Permanent Secretary says they are monitoring the variant closely as it has been shown to carry significant mutations.

