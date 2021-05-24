Home

MoH changes COVID monitoring strategy

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
October 10, 2021 3:27 pm
Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says it is expected that in the short to medium term, unknown chains of transmission will persist in parts of Fiji.

The Ministry of Health’s public health team will now only monitor for COVID-19 transmission and intervene when disease indicators cross beyond acceptable levels.

Doctor Fong says this may not be picked up by their routine community surveillance program.

He adds they will only be revealed when an outbreak becomes large enough to be visible to their screening.

Therefore, Doctor Fong says having no cases reported does not necessarily mean that the virus has been eliminated, it implies that the spread of the virus has been successfully contained.

He highlights that further to community surveillance, re-modelling health service provision is also a key strategy in their response.

He is reminding the public that while the Ministry has introduced several mandatory and punitive measures to promote adherence to COVID safe measures, public engagement and compliance remains the main determining factor to preventing further transmission and preventing the need for severe restrictions and lockdown.

Doctor Fong says as such while we are doing well with steady reductions in admissions, severe disease, and death, this is a time for cautious reassurance and optimism.

 

 

