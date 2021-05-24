MoH begins mop-up exercise

The Ministry of Health is currently doing a mop up exercise of its first dose campaign.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says this will allow the Ministry to target specific communities with low coverage.

Doctor Fong says it will subsequently also correct and update the total eligible population for their current vaccination program.

As of the 15th August 533,705 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 211,496 have received their second doses.

This means that 91% of the target population have received at least one dose and 36.1% are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

