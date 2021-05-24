MoH assisting in funeral arrangements

The Ministry of Health is assisting the families of deceased COVID-19 patients to arrange burials on a case-by-case basis.

Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says they call families and help them navigate the process.

Dr Waqainabete says they cannot set a blanket rule and change the policy in terms of the mortuary costs.

Article continues after advertisement

“Those who are in isolation, depending on the challenges they may be facing, as you aware some of the Fijians may have passed on and their families are in isolation so on a case by case basis we do then discuss with the families.”

The Health Ministry has been registering increasing COVID-19 deaths in the Central and the Western Divisions.

The Ministry had earlier highlighted they are working with contracted mortuary operators and are also setting up services to ensure people get equal access to the help they need.

The Health Minister also highlighted they are assisting the expectant mothers.

The assistance includes public health, clinical and psychological support provided by their professionals or counselling service providers such as Empower Pacific.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard