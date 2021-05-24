Moderna vaccines to be rolled out from Monday

More than 150,000 doses of Moderna vaccines have arrived in the country.

The vaccines came in as a support of the United States of America under COVAX Facility vaccine dose sharing mechanism, which is a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Head of Fiji’s Vaccination Taskforce, Doctor Rachel Devi says 75,000 doses will be used for pregnant mothers and the rest will be for the Suva and Nausori corridor.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Devi says the Moderna vaccines will be utilized within a month’s time and will be rolled out from Monday.

US Ambassador to Fiji, Tony Greubel says that he has communicated to Washington the dire need for Moderna vaccines.

Priorities for the Moderna vaccine are pregnant women in order to protect them from severe illnesses, hospitalization and other consequences of COVID-19.

Those who will receive the Moderna vaccine will be fully immunized within 28 days.