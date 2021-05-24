Moderna vaccines to arrive today

More than one hundred and fifty thousand doses of the Moderna vaccine will arrive in Fiji through the COVAX Facility today.

This is the first bilateral donation of COVID vaccines in the Pacific by the United States Government.

The donation aims to assist Fiji in its fight against the current outbreak.

The shipment is part of the 80 million doses that President Joe Biden committed from the U.S. vaccine supply to support global needs.

Priorities for the Moderna vaccine are pregnant women in order to protect them from severe illnesses, hospitalization and other consequences of COVID-19.

