Moderna vaccines for pregnant women to be administered from Wednesday

The Health Ministry will begin administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to pregnant women across Viti Levu from Wednesday.

Due to the increasing widespread transmission of COVID-19 disease – the Ministry says that pregnant women are at a higher risk of contracting the virus which may cause severe illness.

These women are prioritized for receiving the vaccines that provide earlier protection against the virus due to its shorter interval period of 28 days between the first and the second dose.

Pregnant women who are employed as civil servants and are waiting to receive their COVID-19 vaccines, may continue to go to work as they will be temporarily exempted until August 1st.

For vaccination, pregnant women must provide their antenatal care clinic card as an evidence of pregnancy and booking done with the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry also recommends that pregnant women living outside Viti Levu must continue to receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

Additionally, Fiji has recorded high number of deaths of individuals aged 60 years and above, particularly those with comorbidity issues as a result of severe illness from COVID-19.

These deaths were mainly recorded within the Suva-Nausori corridor where the transmission is widespread.

Therefore, to provide earlier protection to the remaining unvaccinated vulnerable group within the Suva-Nausori corridor, the Moderna vaccines will be administered to individuals above 60 years of age residing in Suva-Nausori corridor.

This is particularly for those with comorbidities such as chronic lung disease, significant cardiac disease, severe obesity, diabetes, liver disease and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

