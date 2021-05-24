Moderna vaccine available for high-risk people in Vanua Levu

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is now available in Vanua Levu.

According to the Ministry of Health, the vaccine is only available for those with high-risk conditions.

These include pregnant women, individuals 60 years and above, those with comorbid issues like diabetes, hypertension, asthma, chronic lung disease, cardiac disease, liver disease, severe obesity,

RHD, those living with HIV and persons living with disability.

Those who wish to take this vaccine will need to present proof of their medical condition at the vaccination centres.

Moderna was previously available only in Viti Levu and the Ministry of Health only started administering it in Vanua Levu recently.

According to WHO, the Moderna vaccine has been shown to have an efficacy of approximately 94.1 percent in protecting against COVID-19, starting 14 days after the first dose.

The second dose is taken six weeks after the first one.