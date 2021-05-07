Moce students strive

With schools closed and movement restricted, some students may be finding difficulty in keeping up with their curriculum.

However, this is not the case for fifteen students and four teachers of Moce Secondary School stranded in Suva for a month now.

School Cricket Team Manageress, Vunise Taufa says they are using this opportunity to learn and undertake various assignments put together by the Education Ministry.

Article continues after advertisement

“After breakfast, we have to do our assignment from 1o 12. So by now, all the assignment had been done. And we thank the Education Ministry for having our worksheets from Year 1 to Year 13.”

Taufa adds they had traveled to Viti Levu to participate in a cricket tournament last month and are unable to travel back home due to the lockdown.

She highlighted the lockdown has served as good exposure for seniors who will soon take up studies in various tertiary institutions in Viti Levu.

“We went to FIRCA on Monday and Tuesday we visited FNPF. We are fortunate that the majority of the students have their TIN Letter ready and also their voluntary FNPF card done.”

The students, teachers and five parents are currently being housed in Kinoya and the Education Ministry had been in touch with the Principal of the school should they be in need of any assistance.

Principal, Ifereimi Taufa has assured families back home in Moce, Lau that they are healthy and safe.