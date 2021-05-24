Misinformation on vaccination exacerbated confusion

The Fiji Council of Churches says it is unfortunate that some people are not supporting the strategies set by the Ministry of Health and are passing wrong information about the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Speaking during their weekly webinar, President, Archbishop Peter Loy Chong says there is a need for the spiritual and cultural language to create greater awareness and stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Archbishop Loy Chong says the Council of Churches and other churches need to provide tools and resources for correcting biblical and theological interpretations of vaccinations, stress, positive spousal relationships, parent and children relationships, dealing with financial stresses, positive youth programs, and programs for children.

He adds the misinformation on vaccination and misinterpretation of the bible and theology has exacerbated peoples’ confusion.

The Archbishop says people need a clear pathway to stop COVID-19.