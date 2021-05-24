Home

Misinformation greatly hinders vaccination campaigns in villages

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
August 24, 2021 12:25 pm

Health officials carrying out vaccinations continue to be turned away by people in traditional settings.

This has hindered the effective and efficient execution of the vaccination campaign over the last few months.

At Taci Village, Noco in Rewa as a good number of villagers were swayed by misinformation about the vaccine on social media.

Article continues after advertisement

Village Headman, Varani Lutu says a change in mindset was noted last month through community awareness.

“A good number of villagers hesitated to receive the jab. After meetings with health officials and government representatives, we are now rest assured about getting the jab. No all villagers have received their first dose.”

Lutu has also made it clear that the Vanua o Taci will continue to support the government’s approach in every way possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He adds that they are taking an important stride, and that is to receive both the jabs as soon as possible.

