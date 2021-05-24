Minivan drivers urge more Fijians to get vaccinated

The closure of borders in Viti Levu has affected the income of many, including minivan operators who service routes from Suva to Lautoka.

These breadwinners have been given a glimmer of hope with yesterday’s announcement of curfew hours changing and the lifting of borders once 60% of the population is vaccinated.

Maikeli Nakia from Lautoka is urging people to get the jabs as this will be able to give many people including themselves, their jobs back.

“The only thing most of us want is to provide for our families, let’s get vaccinated so we can go back to working, travelling and hopefully soon – reunite with loved ones.”

Despite, border closures and being unable to make trips to the West, m operators have broadened their network and managed to secure contracts with companies catering for the transportation of workers.

