Ministry yet to comment on new CWM hospital video

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
July 21, 2021 7:10 am
The screenshots from the video that was circulated on social media from inside a COVID-19 facility at the CWM Hospital.

The Health Ministry is yet to comment on a video that was circulated on social media from inside a COVID-19 facility at the CWM Hospital.

The now-deleted video was taken by a person who claimed to be a COVID-19 patient and also showed a corpse who said died of coronavirus.

The person made claims that the person shown had died at 3am on the day and also went on to video other COVID-19 facilities within the hospital.

She is seen in the video walking all the way towards the entrance on Extension Street and was not stopped.

In the process, the woman also comes across people who she says are visitors at the facility.

The concerning part is that at no point was she stopped from moving about.

FBC has sought comments from the Minister of Health and the Permanent Secretary who are yet to comment.

