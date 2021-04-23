Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Curfew announced as Fiji hits seventh straight day of cases|Ministry works on fixing 161 toll-free number|No reason given for Indian couple travel|Snap lockdown a medical necessity: Dr Fong|New case announced in Rakiraki|Lockdown in other areas a possibility|Ra cases are still treated as community transmission|Containment areas implemented in Ra|Fijians urged to follow list of interest areas|Australia announces $55m budgetary support|PM Bainimarama talks to soldiers|NZ says it stands ready to help us|Border checks more stringent|Prince Charles Park on standby as isolation centre|Lyndhurst employee travelled with Mark One staff|Take safety measures now says WHO|Fijians arrested for breaching restrictions|Thousands screened in Lautoka|RFMF sees criticism as way forward|Strict measures for municipalities|More relief for FNPF members|Health Ministry considers door to door vaccination|Five new cases, with factory worker a major concern|Possible hike of COVID-19 cases|New protocols for funeral arrangements|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Ministry works on fixing 161 toll-free number

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
May 1, 2021 5:57 am

The Ministry of Health is advising the public that the 161 number for food packages will be fixed soon.

Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong says the line crashed from last night due to some technical glitches.

He adds they are working to fix it and it will be up and running soon.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Fong has announced last night that the Ministry has ordered food packs that will be delivered throughout the lockdown area for Fijians who run out of food.

People in the lockdown area who need to access this emergency food supply were advised to call toll-free number 161 from 9am.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.