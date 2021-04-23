Ministry works on fixing 161 toll-free number

The Ministry of Health is advising the public that the 161 number for food packages will be fixed soon.

Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong says the line crashed from last night due to some technical glitches.

He adds they are working to fix it and it will be up and running soon.

Dr Fong has announced last night that the Ministry has ordered food packs that will be delivered throughout the lockdown area for Fijians who run out of food.

People in the lockdown area who need to access this emergency food supply were advised to call toll-free number 161 from 9am.