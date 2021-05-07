Ministry working on plans for students

The Ministry for Education says should the school holidays not be further extended after May 25th, there will be no need to realign the curriculum.

Permanent Secretary Education, Angeela Jokhan, says they are confident the schools can cover the full year’s curriculum in Terms 2 and 3 if the current start date stands.

She says if this is not possible, the Ministry has made plans for possible later dates of re-opening and the required adjustments that it may need to consider.

Jokhan says the Ministry of Education, is currently is working with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to ensure that when schools reopen, appropriate measures are in place to ensure safe return of students to school.

The Ministry has prepared supplementary worksheets in the way of revision materials from Term 1. For primary school students (Yrs. 1 to 7), these are only for Literacy and Numeracy.

For Years 8 to 13, there are subject specific worksheets.

These can be accessed from the Ministry’s website www.education.gov.fj.

Jokhan says they have ensured that these worksheets are only one page per week so students are not over-burdened.

She says it is important that we allow students free time at home and create safe learning spaces for them, adding these worksheets are not compulsory.

Only students who can access these can use them for revision.

Those students who are unable to access these resources should revise using their Term 1 notes, workbooks, Exam papers from Term 1.

Over the next two weeks, starting Monday the 10th of May, there will be radio broadcasts on FBC’s Radio Fiji 1 and Radio Fiji 2.

The Ministry will also be airing educational videos on the Education Channel via the Walesi Platform, for both Primary and Secondary students.

The daily programmes will be made available on the Ministry’s website and Facebook page.