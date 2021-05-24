Home

Ministry won’t test symptomatic people as Fijians told to stay at home

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
July 22, 2021 9:20 pm
the Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong [Source: Fijian Government]

Fijians showing symptoms of COVID-19 will no longer be tested for the virus.

This was highlighted by the Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong in his COVID-19 update.

Dr Fong says those who are symptomatic should strictly self-isolate for 14 days.

Article continues after advertisement

He says that most people infected with COVID-19 will have only mild symptoms like cough, runny nose, sore throat, fever, loss of taste or smell, body ache, headache, and can fully recover at home.

The Permanent Secretary says for lower-risk individuals with COVID symptoms, they are urged to stay at home for 14 days and isolate themselves from their family members.

Those who may develop any signs of severe COVID-19, like difficulty breathing or chest pain, must immediately visit a dedicated health facility.

