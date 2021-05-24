Ministry won’t test symptomatic people as Fijians told to stay at home

Fijians showing symptoms of COVID-19 will no longer be tested for the virus.

This was highlighted by the Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong in his COVID-19 update.

Dr Fong says those who are symptomatic should strictly self-isolate for 14 days.

He says that most people infected with COVID-19 will have only mild symptoms like cough, runny nose, sore throat, fever, loss of taste or smell, body ache, headache, and can fully recover at home.

The Permanent Secretary says for lower-risk individuals with COVID symptoms, they are urged to stay at home for 14 days and isolate themselves from their family members.

Those who may develop any signs of severe COVID-19, like difficulty breathing or chest pain, must immediately visit a dedicated health facility.

