Ministry will continue to advance COVID measures

The Ministry of Health believes increase in movements during the festive season may have resulted in a surge of COVID positive cases in communities.

However, with the holiday season almost over, the Ministry is confident cases will subside as there will be less movement.

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says family reunions, travel and celebrations are common during the Christmas and New Year period.

“We do know that what has happened is the fact that a lot of people have returned to work, schools have begun, and even Christmas and New Year have subsided. We have protocols in place. We have surveillance happening at the border.”

Dr Waqainabete says they will continue to advance their measures based on the clinical evidence.

The Ministry is urging Fijians to resume observing the COVID-Safe measures.

People are advised to stay at home and not to attend gatherings if they have any flu-like symptoms.

The Ministry is also encouraging eligible Fijians to get their booster shots to increase their level of protection.