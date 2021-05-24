Ministry will continue testing: Dr Fong

The Ministry of Health says it’s not using or manipulating testing figures to change the narrative on socio-economic recovery.

This follows the concerns regarding the uplifting of international borders.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says they test for COVID-19 to strengthen the public health response and not to appease the public.

“It would be the height of stupidity for us to go and reduce the amount of testing to match the narrative of opening the border. We did not decide on the opening of the border based on that.”

Doctor Fong says they can’t hold the whole country back because a small group of people are not vaccinated.

The test positivity rate for COVID-19 continues to decrease, indicating a better control of community transmission.