Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Ministry will continue testing: Dr Fong|Full vaccine coverage at 88.2 percent|FBC achieves full vaccination target|Pfizer vaccine to rollout from 15th|Australia completes vaccine delivery to Fiji|COVID-Safe protocols in place for schools|MoH COVID response focus shifts to Bua|Positive patients in Vanua Levu not infectious|Fiji’s full vaccination rate at 86.9 percent|COVID-19 quarantine cases in the North|Dose interval to be reduced|51 new cases recorded, one non-COVID death|FNA receives supplies from its Chinese counterpart|Fijians urged to be more resilient|No masking up continues|Unvaccinated Village Headmen to be terminated|Booster Shots to roll out from Monday: Dr Waqainabete|Booster shots for vulnerable Fijians|PM commends India for hitting 1B vaccine doses|Vaccination of eligible Fijians remains vital: Kumar|Vaccination was and remains the key: PM|Fiji records 25 new COVID infections|COVID-19 affects cancer patients |Minimal tourism activities in areas with low vaccination rate|Health Ministry ramps vaccination program in outer-islands|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Ministry will continue testing: Dr Fong

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
November 6, 2021 7:21 am
Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong

The Ministry of Health says it’s not using or manipulating testing figures to change the narrative on socio-economic recovery.

This follows the concerns regarding the uplifting of international borders.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says they test for COVID-19 to strengthen the public health response and not to appease the public.

Article continues after advertisement

“It would be the height of stupidity for us to go and reduce the amount of testing to match the narrative of opening the border. We did not decide on the opening of the border based on that.”

Doctor Fong says they can’t hold the whole country back because a small group of people are not vaccinated.

The test positivity rate for COVID-19 continues to decrease, indicating a better control of community transmission.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.